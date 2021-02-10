Skip to Content
Legendary coach dies

February 9th, 2021

Perhaps the greatest head coach in Chargers history has died.

Longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2014 and was moved to hospice care last month.

In addition to coaching the San Diego Chargers (long before they left for LA) for 5 years, Schottenheimer coached at Cleveland, Kansas City, and Washington during his 21 years in the league.

He posted a regular season record of 200-126-1 as a head coach, making him the 8th winningest coach in NFL history.

His teams made 13 playoff appearances, including 3 AFC Championship games, but fell short of reaching the Super Bowl.

Schottenheimer was 77 years old.


   

