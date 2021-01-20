Tremendous comeback!

Sports

AWC men's basketball rallies from 25 point deficit to win season opener.

Coming back from an offseason riddled by the Coronavirus Pandemic is cause enough for celebration.

But what about a dramatic victory to start your condensed season campaign?

That's exactly how the script played out for the Arizona Western College's men's basketball team in Wednesday night's season opener.

The Snow College Badgers looked like they put the Mats away in the 1st half, as they built a 25 point lead.

But A-dub found a way to overcome their dismal 30 percent 1st half shooting performance by amping up their overall play in the 2nd half.

Najeeb Muhammad and Leo Gerardo led the way in the 2nd, combining for 29 points for the epic come from behind victory.

The Mats would take their 1st lead of the night with close to 3 minutes remaining on the game clock.

They would never give up their late lead, making key defensive stops to come away with the 86-80 win.

The Mats will get a long lay off, as they next open up ACCAC play on the road at Central Arizona on January 30th.