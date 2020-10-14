13 On Your Side Sports: Alabam FB coach, Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

(CNN)-

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has contracted coronavirus.

The University of Alabama announced its head football coach's condition Wednesday.

Saban says he tested positive for the virus that afternoon.

He is self-isolating at his home, and coaching via zoom calls.

He points out that he is not showing any symptoms and plans to take another test to confirm he has COVID-19.

According to the university-- its athletic director also tested positive for the virus.