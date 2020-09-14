Vegas eliminated

Sports

Golden Knights fall short in OT, lose Western Conference Finals.

The Vegas Golden Knights seemed destined to move on to their 2nd Stanley Cup Final in the very young history of this upstart franchise.

After getting past Chicago and Vancouver in the 1st couple of rounds of the Western Conference Tournament, the top seeded Knights would face an impressive Dallas Stars team that previously took care of cup contender Colorado in the semifinal round.

After the 1st 4 games of this series, the Knights found themselves down 3-1 and needing a lot of fight just not to get eliminated.

Through most of game 5, it seemed that they would live to skate another day.

In the 1st period, Chandler Stevenson put in the game's 1st goal off a breakaway to give Vegas the 1-0 lead.

That lead would carry and increase in the 3rd, when the Knights would strike quickly again when Reilly Smith would score on another breakaway play to give Vegas the 2-0 lead.

But, the Knight couldn't hold the lead, as they gave up goals by Jamie Benn and Joel Kiviranta to put the game into overtime.

The door for the Knight would close for good, when Denis Gurianov would put in the game winner off a power play.

The loss sends Vegas home for the offseason, while Dallas will move on to the Stanley Cup Finals.