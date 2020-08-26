Rising to the occasion

Sports

Kayla Semler leads Hawks volleyball amidst current pandemic.

Gila Ridge volleyball has become an area powerhouse program over the past several years thanks in part to the efforts of coaches like Tricia Ellsworth and Lorayne Chandler.

Now Kayla Semler takes the reins of the program, but she does so amidst the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

As the Yuma Union High School District is allowing it's member schools (including Gila Ridge) to re-enter phase 1 practices for it's Fall sports programs that already started this past Monday, Semler and the Hawks continue to adjust to the unpredictability of the pandemic.

Instead of practicing in the gym, the Hawks are complying with social distancing protocols with strict conditioning practices in small groups conducted outdoors in the heat.

But, the extra time off over the Spring and Summer months has Semler and her student athletes motivated to practice.

"At first, it was a little nerve racking. Coming out to practice, everyone is wanting to stay positive, even though there is that unknown of what our season could or couldn't be. But, surprisingly our coaching staff, we came out. We wanted to show a positive atmosphere and our girls reflected that immediately. They're competitive, they're getting after each other, they're very excited to be here and they're asking us 'can we practice more, can we practice longer?' You know, they're obviously asking those questions of 'when can we get back inside, when can we do volleyball?' But, it's very nice to see how positive everyone is reacting to the circumstances we've been dealing with."

Semler spent that last 4 years as an assistant coach and Junior Varsity head coach under Ellsworth.

This will be her 1st head coaching job at the varsity level, and if the Fall season should play out; Semler will have only a trio of Seniors leading the team and a lot of underclassmen coming in to fill in the gaps in most of the key positions.

Besides carrying on the solid legacy of volleyball coaches that have come through the Hawks program, Semler will also try to make a similar impact on Gila Ridge Athletics that her brother once did.

Corey Semler helped lay the groundwork in rebuilding the football program and had also led the boys soccer team to it's 1st state title in program history.

Even though there are still lingering questions as to if or when the Fall season will start, the current timetable is late September to early October.