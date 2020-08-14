Decision disappointment

Sports

Cibola football great opposed to PAC 12's cancellation of football for the Fall.

When the PAC 12 decided earlier this week to cancel it's conference football season and try to move it into the Spring of 2021, one former Arizona State football player speaks out against it.

Former Cibola Raiders start tight end Mark Walton is only a semester away from graduating from ASU after medically retiring from the game a year ago.

His prior experience within the Sun Devils program makes him heavy hearted for many of his former teammates.

"Me playing there for 2 years, I know a lot of those guys and I know the amount of work that goes into every single season. The training and the workouts and the amount of work, film study, everything that goes into this like goes into a single season is just so much. And for them to just be cut off from the season and not be able to play, it's pretty disappointing to see."

Even though those who support the move point to player safety from the Coronavirus, after a number of college football programs have reported positive cases among student athletes, Walton believes that programs are doing a good job of keeping players safer than they would be if they were sent home.

This carries over into Walton's belief that holding off playing a season during the Spring would do more potential physical harm to college football players; especially those that will have a shorter turnaround into professional football.

"Football is a safe place fort some guys. Especially for some guys who are out here on D-1 scholarships. A lot of the guys don't come from the best places, so football is really a safe haven for a lot of people. I feel that it would be the best to keep the season going and keep the guys at the university with the guys. I honestly feel that they are safer like playing the season rather than going back home and getting into some stuff that they are not supposed to. I just think it would be super, super tough for the student athlete to go and play a whole entire season in the Spring and then to turn around, get your body ready to go to the NFL Draft."