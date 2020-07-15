Matador moving on

Sports

Men's basketball star commits to WNMU.

Cash Williams plays to win.

He's proven himself and then some, as the former Arizona Western College Matador was a critical part of the last 2 solid seasons for the men's basketball program.

As a freshman, Williams was part of a team that won the Region 1 title and the district championship en route to AWC's 1st appearance in the NJCAA Tournament in 9 seasons.

In his final season as a Mat, Williams took more of a leadership role and his play as a point guard was even more valuable to the Cardinal and Gold; as he played 34 minutes a game and averaged more than 14 points a game.

A couple of big highlights that helped cap off an amazing run with A-dub, was his career highs of 28 points and 31 points in 2 separate wins that proved to be critical for the Mats playoff run; that would end in a loss in the Region 1 title game.

Now, Williams is ready for his next challenge.

He officially committed on the AWC athletics twitter page on Monday to Western New Mexico University, out of the NCAA Division 2 Lone Star Conference.

His main drive as he joins the Mustangs months down the road; the opportunity to go out and help his new team win.

Another factor in his decision is taking the next step in his ultimate goal; one day playing in the NBA.

Williams has a mentor and friend in current NBA guard Quincy Pondexter, who he credits as an inspiration for his past successes and future ambitions on the court.

"It means a lot to me. Honestly, like it's just a true blessing. I can meet somebody or call or text somebody that's actually played basketball how I play basketball and actually living the dream. The dream I really want to live, and that's to get to the NBA. It's for sure a true blessing to be able to call him or be able just to talk to him, being around him, being in the gym with him is a true blessing for sure."

In addition to helping the Mustangs on the court, Williams plans on pursuing a degree that relates to athletics.