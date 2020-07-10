IVC Athletics to re-start in the Spring

Sports

CCCAA approves plan for all California JUCO schools.

The California Community College Athletic Association Board of Directors approved a contingency plan to move all the state's JUCO athletic schedules to the Spring of 2021.

This would mean that all sports will have compacted schedules that will all be reduced by 30% and will not overlap with any other seasonal sports.

For example; the Fall sports schedule will play in a time block before the start of the Winter sports schedule.

The plan was overwhelmingly approved a week before the official announcement was originally supposed to be made.

The continued high numbers of Coronavirus cases throughout the Golden State was a big motivator for the decision.

Meanwhile, Imperial Valley College already was not going to have any participation in any kind of athletic competition for the rest of the current year because of a previous decision made by the school's president to conduct all Fall semester classes online.

The plan is by no means "set in stone", as any return to athletic competition by the appointed time; because it will hinge on the safety of all the student athletes, coaches, administration, fans or anyone else involved in accordance to state and local health guidelines.

The CCCAA Board will still meet on July 17th to address any issues related to the decision to implement the Spring plan.