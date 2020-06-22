Adjusting to the “new normal”

Sports

IVC softball coach lays out his plans for the future.

When Hector Vildosola took the head coaching job with the Imperial Valley College softball program; he knew that he had big shoes to fill.

The spot had previously been held for 20 years by Imperial Valley coaching legend, Jill Lerno.

But, Vildosola couldn't have predicted what he would be facing in his 1st Spring season leading the program.

As the Lady Arabs were trying to close out their non-conference schedule back in early March, they got rained out of their final 2 games before potentially going into Pacific Coast Athletic Conference play.

The potential would never be realized.

The Coronavirus Pandemic caused an almost immediate shut-down of all sports in the Desert Southwest and beyond, before the start of April.

Not the ideal start Vildosola was hoping for.

"It was pretty hard, especially like, just trying to get used to coaching the girls, seeing their strengths, their weaknesses, where we needed to move the lineup, move the players around in position. We were still figuring out who we were. And then, boom; this happens."

But, it didn't take long for Vildosola and company to turn disappointment into opportunity; as the coach used online technology to help advance the program in the efforts of recruiting and player development.

Through digital conference calls, Vildosola managed to fill in the needs of the pitcher and catcher positions in his 1st full recruiting class, while he anticipates the return of all his freshman student athletes from this past abbreviated season.

"I'm already filling out spots that we were going to lose players or we needed to upgrade. So, recruiting and just staying in touch and keeping the girls working out. I mean, we have the zoom meetings. We have the apps you can track if they are running or not running, like Nike app; stuff like that. So, just to keep them involved in the program and with the hope that they are going to play softball next year."

Vildosola and the Lady Arabs await an upcoming decision by the California Community College Athletic Association on July 17th, for a confirmed start date for the next (potential) full sports season.