Retiring athletic director weighs in

Sandy Noujaim comments on recent Imperial Valley sports closures.

Sandy Noujaim has been a part of the Central Union High School family for the past 32 years.

The former Kofa Lady King great has also served as the Spartans athletic director for the past 9 seasons.

Under Noujaim, the Spartans have solidified themselves as one of the premiere prep sports programs in the Desert Southwest, topped off with the resurgence of the football program over the past 3 seasons.

But on the eve of her retirement, the Coronavirus Pandemic has altered the entire sports landscape.

As soon as last week, the CIF officially cancelled prep sports throughout California; which includes all the Imperial Valley prep programs.

Once that happened, Noujaim realized that her tenure would end at an unprecedented halt:

"I fully understand and realize it's the safety of our young members and for the El Centro community. They're home safe where they need to be sheltered. They're home, but it's just a little bit difficult having to put athletics on the back burner. It's fine. It just stings a little."

If anyone knows Noujaim, she is a big supporter of her coaches and student athletes; especially during the Springtime. For the 1st time as A.D., she would not get to attend any games to close out the school year:

"It was just so hard because the breaks were put on so immediately. They're all my kids. They are student athletes representing Central Union High School and representing me and my administration. I had prepared to retire, but I didn't prepare to strike out in the bottom of the 7th. That's what it was, because we didn't get that opportunity for closure."

