Business as usual

AWC Volleyball moving forward despite the Coronavirus.

As sports programs continue to cope with the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, you wouldn't know that the Arizona Western College Volleyball program is affected very much at all.

Sure, the current social distancing mandate has all but ended their team practices, team meetings and "face to face" recruiting.

But, the Lady Matador coaches and players have adapted to the recent changes by further implementing social media communications between the coaches and student athletes, as well as recruiting.

One thing that hasn't changed; the coaching staff still gives individual training exercises to the current players in the program to help prepare for the regular season.

Even with concerns that the Lady Mats may get behind in their offseason progression, AWC head coach Lorayne Chandler tries to put this issue to rest:

"Some girls come from places where being able to go to a gym is just not a norm for them. And so, we already kind of put ourselves in a position where even the Summer workouts are things that they can do in their home. So, as far as us maybe being behind come August, I don't foresee that happening."