Looking forward

YC's golf coach seeks to start over after Coronavirus Pandemic ends.

When the Coronavirus Pandemic "single-handedly" altered lives across the world, it also ended countless sports seasons; including the Yuma Catholic golf program.

For Shamrocks head golf coach Maris Grasis, this unprecedented pandemic was personal for a number of reasons.

For starters, his daughter's (Jordan) collegiate golf journey was stopped in it's tracks due to the virus; 1 year after she graduated from Yuma Catholic.

Shamrock's current golf star Ali Schmunk didn't get the chance to compete for a potential individual state title to cap off her illustrious YC career.

But, despite the disappointment and heartbreak for his student athletes not getting the chance to compete, Grasis is choosing to look ahead to the next season; even if the timing of the ending of the history pandemic is not yet clear.

"We just have to start the whole process again. Me as a coach, it's keeping them motivated during these hard times with the understanding that they have something special to come back to. And as every school is, we'll be adding new athletes to compete, to try to reach our goals."