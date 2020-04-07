Sports

CUHSD Superintendent weighs in on CIF Coronavirus sports closure.

Upon Monday's official release of the CIF-San Diego Commissioner's open letter to all it's affiliated school athletics programs, Spring prep sports programs are officially cancelled for the rest of the school year.

This decision rides on the heels of the current national social distance mandate and the California stay at home order recently passed down by Governor Gavin Newsom.

News 11 Sports reached out to Central Union High School District Superintendent Doctor Ward Andrus, who expressed his support for the decision based on the safety of the student athletes and the community as a whole.

Even though he's disappointed for the student athletes and area fans not getting the opportunity to get involved in any games or competitions, Andrus believes there is hope for the future, despite the recent escalation of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

"If that order gets lifted even at the end of May, we're going to try to put some things back in place as fast as we can. I do have a sense of hope, I tend to be an optimistic person. I believe in us as people and humanity that we can do good things. I'm hopeful that enough people do the right things that we'll be lucky and this will subside sooner. If not, we are banking on the Fall sports kicking back in. That is something I think we can have a little more surety about."

The last all-Imperial Valley sports event to be played out in the prep level was a county track meet on March 14th.