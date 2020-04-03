Collegiate “Redo”

Sports

Division 1 Spring athletes keep their year of eligibility.

Among all the Spring sports cancellations across the globe, the NCAA is giving a gift to all it's athletes that are "in limbo" because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Athletes in the sports of baseball, softball, tennis, track and lacrosse will get their year of eligibility restored.

For example; this essentially means that a Sophomore will remain a Sophomore next season; in the athletics sense.

But, the athletes participating in NCAA Winter sports do not qualify for this.