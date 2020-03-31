YC football in limbo

Sports

Rocks Head Coach Rhett Stallworth gives his Coronavirus perspective.

All hope for any Spring ball for the Yuma area prep football programs came to an 'abrupt end' on Monday, when the Arizona Interscholastic Association officially ended all prep sports activities into the Summer season.

For the Yuma Catholic football program, Spring ball is especially important for student athlete offseason development that will not be implemented this year.

News 11 Sports reached out to Shamrocks Principal and Head Football Coach Rhett Stallworth, who almost immediately in the conversation stressed the importance of 'continual adjustment' in wake of the Coronavirus:

"I think the key right now is for everybody to just be as flexible as possible and know that things can change from day to day. And at this point, it is what it is and we can't cry over spilt milk and we just need to be ready to move forward when we can."

Although the 3-time state title winning coach admits that there's a real possibility of a cancelled football season in the upcoming Fall, he believes that possibility won't deter his student athletes from being prepared; one way or another.

"I think it's just going to change the way we approach this Summer. It's definitely going to put us behind. But, at the same time, everybody will be behind. So, we'll have to make some adjustments through the course of the Summer. Hopefully, we'll be able to get those workouts in the Summer and amp it up at that particular point and just go from there."