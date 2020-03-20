Officially cancelled

Sports

IVC sports programs halted to the end of June.

Close to a week after the Imperial Valley College sports program was suspended, official word on Thursday night confirmed that all Spring sports seasons would be cancelled altogether.

The California Community College Athletic Association sent an official letter on Thursday night to all the league's athletic directors on the cancellations; including IVC.

Two key items in the notice are; 1st, all CCCAA practices and sports competitions are being halted from now through the end of June.

2nd, the suspension of "face to face" recruiting will start from now until April 15th.

Perhaps a significant silver lining to this will be for the student athletes within the CCCAA will get their year of competition back.

This essentially means, while all the students will advance to the next grade academically; the current Freshmen and Sophomores will stay "athletically Freshmen or Sophomores" within the program next year.

This gives each Spring sports student athlete a "make-up" year that was lost because of the Coronavirus cancellations.

IVC Athletic Director Jim Mecate shared his perspective of how his school's sports landscape can be shaped going into the fall:

"You never know. Each day here is changing. But, for the most part, I think that's what's going to happen in the future. Most likely we will be playing fall sports and many of the Sophomores will choose to return instead of transferring on to get their extra year."