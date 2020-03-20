Calexico Bulldogs reminisce on winning CIF SD Section title

Sports

SAN DIEGO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Under head coach Hugo Estrada, the Calexico Bulldogs boys basketball team reached a new milestone.

CIF San Diego Division IV section champs. That has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

The Calexico boys went 27-4 in the overall season. One of their best seasons in program history.

Coach says most of the talent on this team has been playing together since they were seven-years-old.

Therefore winning the gold in their last year of high school meant so much more to them. He adds the feeling was unexplainable, even for second-year head coach Estrada.

The boys went to state for the first time since, but lost to University City in San Diego, 81-65. Bulldogs hope to bounce back next year.