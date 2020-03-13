Prep Sports: Antelope Rams look to continue season play despite COVID-19 concerns

Sports

Wellton, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Despite the coronavirus concerns in the country, the Antelope Rams have decided to continue season play.

Rams look to take special precautions in order to stay safe throughout this pandemic by enforcing rules. Some of those rules include touching one's face, shaking hands, sharing water bottles is prohibited. The Rams staff also look to supply soap and hand sanitizers to the students. Plus, they also hope to educate student-athletes on what they need to be aware of regarding the virus.