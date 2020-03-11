Gila Ridge softball shuts out Kofa!

Sports

Hawks dominate with late barrage of runs scored.

Gila Ridge's Peyton McLeod gets tagged out by Kofa's Stephanie Montoya.

The 2nd year of the Tammy Pixley era at Kofa softball is off to a rough start.

The Lady Kings are looking to overcome 6 consecutive losses to open up the Spring campaign; coming off having to reschedule their game against the Gila Ridge Hawks from Tuesday to Wednesday, due to heavy rain showers.

As both teams crossed paths for the 1st time this season, much of the contest would be a defensive standoff.

Hawks ace pitcher and star power hitter Tinley Schmidgall impressed on the mound; only giving up 3 hits and striking out 11 Lady Kings, in a shutout performance.

Opposite to Schmidgall, Kofa starting pitcher Keileen Negrete certainly held her own early; securing three shutout innings at the Hawks offense's expense.

But the dam would break in the 4th, as Ridge's Kenzi Nakasawa scored the game's 1st run off a Schmidgall sacrifice fly.

The Hawks would pile on the rest of their runs in the 5th, headlined by an RBI double by Jasmine Polk.

Gila Ridge's 10-0 win keeps Kofa winless on the season and improves the Hawk's overall record to 8-4.

Gila Ridge has won 5 of their last 6 games.