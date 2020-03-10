Local sports interrupted

Sports

Rain showers prompt game postponements

Gila Ridge High School on Tuesday afternoon



Collegiate and prep sports across the Desert Southwest were postponed on Tuesday due to moderate and heavy rain showers.

Area prep programs made the decision to suspend all outdoor contests in the sports of baseball, softball and tennis.

Meanwhile, Arizona Western College Athletics shelved it's softball doubleheader until early April.

The only minor exception to all the game suspensions was a girls tennis match between Gila Ridge and Yuma.

After the Hawks swept through all the singles matches, doubles play was cancelled due to the incoming rain.

Many area programs are still working on make-up dates to the postponed games.

The majority of the rain activity came in the afternoon hours; as some areas of the Imperial Valley surpassed half an inch of rainfall, while the Yuma area received more than a quarter of an inch.