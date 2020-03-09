Antelope softball routs San Pasqual

Sports

Rams take the victory in 3 innings.

Jaslyn Agundez receives congratulations after getting an out in the 2nd inning.

Two area prep softball programs with a lot to prove crossed paths for the 1st time this Spring on Monday.

The Antelope Rams previously hit a huge roadblock in their road opener, taking a lop-sided loss last week just days after winning their season home opener.

Meanwhile, the San Pasqual Lady Warrior continue their turnaround effort, under head coach Cynthia Porchas-Navarro.

But, their season opening home loss to Salome last Friday was not at all ideal; setting up this afternoon's battle against Telegraph Pass rival Antelope.

The 1st 2 innings of this game proved to be defensive, as both starting pitchers Malaya Emerson and Heidy Rios each had strong starts and got great infielder support.

But, the Rams would figure the Lady Warriors out in the 3rd inning, as they opened up an offensive onslaught; tacking 15 runs on the board.

Antelope's Heidy Rios would then finish what she started, as she got the final 3 outs to give the Rams the 15-0 victory in a 3 inning mercy rule finish.

The Rams (2-1) and Lady Warriors (0-2) will meet for the 2nd and final time this coming Thursday afternoon at San Pasqual Valley High School.