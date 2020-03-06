Hawks linebacker, D’Angelo Jackson signs to NAU

Sports

YUMA - (KECY, KYMA) - Gila Ridge linebacker, D'Angelo Jackson has officially signed with Northern Arizona University.

Jackson transferred from Centennial, where he played as a sophomore on a 5A State Championship team, his goal was to bring that mentality to the Gila Ridge football program. The defensive player of the year expressed his team is everything to him and their chemistry is what allowed them to be successful this past season.

Jackson plans to study sports medicine in the Fall of 2020 at Northern Arizona University.