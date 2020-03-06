Desert Elite to host local All-Star Game 2020

Sports

Desert Elite basketball

YUMA - (KECY, KYMA) - The first-ever Desert Elite All-Star Game will take place Saturday, March 7 at Yuma Catholic High School.

Desert Elite is a local travel ball basketball team known for its prestigious awards and trophies. The game looks to feature the best of the best in the Desert Southwest.

Saturday, the all-star game will showcase the top 8th grade boys, girls and senior boys in their own prospective all-star games. The girls' competition will begin at 4 pm and will be followed by both boys' games.

This is a fundraiser for the Desert Elite Basketball team.

Tickets at the door will be $10. Desert Elite encourages the community to go out and support the players.

The Desert Elite team will also pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant as they wear the number 24 and 2 in honor of the legend.