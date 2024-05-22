Families invited to City of Yuma’s Dive-In Movie Night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation said it will host an enchanting evening under the stars for its Dive-In Movie Night on Saturday, June 15.

Families are invited to watch the 2023 version of 'The Little Mermaid' at the Marcus Pool, 545 W. Fifth Street.

The event is free for all ages, gates open at 7 p.m., and spaces are first-come, first-served up to 300 people.

The City of Yuma said attendees can hang out in the pool or sit on the deck.

Only U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices may be worn inside the pool to make sure everyone is safe.

The city said families can also bring their own snacks and drinks.

However, no glasses are allowed and alcoholic beverages, smoking, and vaping are prohibited.

For more information on the event, contact Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200.