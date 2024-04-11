AWC’s jazz ensemble to host concert in May

AWC Jazz Ensemble previously performed at the Mardi Gras event in downtown Yuma and at the Village Jazz Series

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Jazz Ensemble will have a spring end-of-semester concert on May 8.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the AWC Theater located at the Yuma Campus. Click here for the campus map.

AWC said the performance will feature challenging music the students have been working on this semester.

Vocal students, Dorothy Sánchez and Charles Shepherd will also join the performance.

The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.

AWC said donations will be accepted to benefit student scholarships.