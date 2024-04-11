AWC’s community band to perform its spring concert in May

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Community Band announced it will have its second spring concert that will feature guest soloist Michael Becker.

The spring concert will be on Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in the North Wing of the Schoening Conference Center at the AWC campus. Click here for the campus map.

AWC said Michael Becker is the trombone instructor at the University of Arizona.

He is also the principal trombonist for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is free and open to everyone.

AWC said donations will be accepted to benefit music scholarships.

