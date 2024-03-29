Skip to Content
Circo Hermanos Caballero makes first tour in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Circo Hermanos Caballero is kicking off their tour in Yuma for the first time ever!

“The circus is something magical. Where adults become kids and kids become adults” said Circus General Manager Abnel Rodriguez.  

The line was wrapped around the parking lot of the Arizona Marketplace off of 32nd St. and Avenue 4E, and it was almost a full house.

“It was really exciting. We saw that the people really enjoyed the show, so if they enjoy the show, it will obviously bring such a joy to us” said performer, Melody Cabellero.

They are bringing famous artist from Mexico, Kiko as a special guest.

The general manager said it’s something exciting for families to enjoy. Some local kids might even be inspired.

“These days, kids- they don’t want to play anymore outside. And when they see our kids doing what they do, I think they’re gonna be excited,” said Rodriguez.

The circus will have acrobats, a poodle show, a human cannonball, and more!

It’s open every night from now until April 8. For more information visit https://www.caballerocircus.com/.

It will be heading to Santa Ana, California next.

