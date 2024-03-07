Dancer’s Workshop of Yuma to present The Greatest Show

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dancer's Workshop of Yuma announced its dancers will present "The Greatest Show" in April.

Dancers will be taking the stage in a spectacle of dance and music and will present a luxurious experience.

"The Greatest Show" will be happening on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Snyder Auditorium.

Snyder Auditorium is located at the Yuma High School Campus on 400 S. Sixth Avenue.

Click HERE to buy your tickets now or you can scan the QR code on the poster below.