Circus on Ice Tour stopped by Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There was ice in the Desert Southwest on Tuesday.

For the second year in a row, the Circus on Ice Tour stopped at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

The tour travels around the country performing elegant ballet skills and magnificent circus acts, all on ice.

"We are Argentinean dancers! You can enjoy a different show because Circus on Ice is the perfect mix of the ice skaters and circus artists," said Christian and Crystlal, the creators of Circus on Ice.

The frozen adventure's next stop is in Glendale on Wednesday.