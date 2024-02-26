Skip to Content
World-renowned artist Pavlo set to perform in Yuma

today at 6:02 PM
Published 6:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mediterranean music is coming to Yuma.

Internationally renowned guitarist Pavlo will be in Yuma for the first time as part of The Santorini Tour.

The artist performs a lively blend of Greek, Flamenco, Latin, and Balkan sounds, wrapped in contemporary pop.

There will be concessions, tacos, and adult beverages available for purchase.

"Tomorrow evening, the show starts at six o'clock. It will be an outdoor show at the Yuma Civic Center on the sunset terrace, so it will have a beautiful view. And he and his band will be playing starting at six o'clock and it should be a whole lot of fun," shared Dave Riek, General Manager at KAWC and Border Radio.

The concert is part of a fundraiser that helps fund the new radio station at Arizona Western College.

For tickets, visit kawc.org/pavlo-in-concert.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

