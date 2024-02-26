Locals attend Live with Kelly and Mark in Las Vegas

Reporter Eduardo Morales rode along with some locals to the event and shared more on the experience

LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY) - The Live with Kelly and Mark team packed their bags and headed out west for a whole week of shows in Las Vegas and gave fans the opportunity to be a part of the show.

Kelly and Mark were married in Vegas almost 28 years ago, making this a special show.

However, the couple also appreciated the dedication shown by the people of Yuma who drove down on Monday to see them.

“Ugh man that’s so cool I mean we’re so appreciative of that type of support," shared Mark from Live with Kelly and Mark.

"Yeah it's humbling, it’s very meaningful, it’s not lost on us that they could be doing anything today and that they chose to come here and spend it with us," continued Kelly from Live with Kelly and Mark.

We’ll get to see both Kelly and Mark as we head to the Oscars when they will host their special After the Oscars episode in March.