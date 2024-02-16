Skip to Content
Entertainment

Local nonprofit is gearing up for its annual concert

By ,
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local nonprofit is gearing up for its country music concert on Saturday.

The Kids at Hope program is presenting their annual concert at the Colorado River State Historic Park.

This program provides training and resources to children in schools throughout Yuma County.

"We have a belief that all children are capable of success, no exceptions. That means every child in every class should have the same attention no matter if they're the quiet one in class or they're the noisy one in class" said Tom Hardy, the Kids at Hope Chairman.

All of the profits go to the program. For ticket information visit https://www.kidsathopeyuma.org/events.html.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content