Pianist Victor Rosenbaum to perform in Yuma

Arizona Western College Visual and Performing Arts Department to present Rosenbaum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Internationally known, American pianist Victor Rosenbaum will perform in Yuma on Thursday, February 29.

Arizona Western College (AWC) said the concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Yuma High School’s Snider Auditorium located at 400 S. 6th Avenue.

Rosenbaum will be performing works by Mozart, Brahms, Chopin, and Schubert.

The concert is free for everyone to attend.

AWC said Victor has concertized widely as a soloist and chamber music performer in the United States, Europe, Israel, Brazil, Russia, and Asia.

He has performed in prestigious halls such as Tully Hall in New York City and the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Victor has also collaborated with many artists and is also a composer and has frequently conducted in the Boston area and other places.

He has recently retired from the faculty of New England Conservatory in Boston where he taught for more than 50 years.

And has also chaired its piano department for more than a decade and was also Chair of Chamber Music

Victor has been involved in multiple music schools and education both in the U.S. and abroad.

He has also been teaching and performing in Japan, Korea, Israel, Taiwan, Austria, and Bulgaria