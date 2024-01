YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thane Dunn is coming to Yuma as he pays tribute to Elvis Presley by performing a concert.

The show features Presley Rock, Country, and Gospel classics.

The show starts Friday, January 5 at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at the Historic Yuma Theatre.

