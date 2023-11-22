Ballet Yuma brings back ‘The Nutcracker’ in December

The Nutcracker is entering its 30th Season this year and will be happening from December 8-10

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ballet Yuma will be having 'The Nutcracker' in Yuma from December 8-10.

The show will be at the Snider Auditorium located at 400 S. 6th Avenue.

Friday, December 8th at 7 pm

Saturday, December 9th at 3pm

Sunday, December 10th at 1 pm

To buy tickets, click HERE.

Ballet Yuma said after December 8, tickets will only be available at the door an hour before each performance.

Since Ballet Yuma is celebrating its 30th Season of The Nutcracker, they are excited to be bringing in guest artists from San Diego Ballet.

Reagan Leimbach will be dancing the Sugar Plum Fairy and her cavalier will be Filipe Aragao.

Guest Artist Jaroslav Richters will be in the role of Snow King, Ballet Alum Leo Navarro will be in the role of Nutcracker, and Franki Amparo also Ballet Alum will be dancing the role of Arabian.

"We have been providing excellence in the arts to our surrounding communities for over 30 years, and we couldn’t be prouder of our dancers and our commitment to our Yuma audiences. Though we take great pride in offering the classic Nutcracker version, this year we have added some colorful new choreography to brighten up the palette a bit. Our dancers, as always, are very well-rehearsed and ready to present their fans with the highest quality performances that they can give," said Kathleen Sinclair, Artistic Director of Ballet Yuma.