SAG-AFTRA reaches one billion three year deal with Hollywood studios

LOS ANGELES, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - In unprecedented provisions, SAG-AFTRA announced a tentative deal is done. A long time coming for actors in Hollywood, after weeks of walkouts and a strike which followed that of the writers.

In extraordinary negotiations, the TV/Theatrical committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. A contract valued over one billion dollars for 3 years.

The financial achievements will include "above pattern" pay and minimum compensation increases, along with provisions to protect members from the threat of AI. A raise in pension and health caps will increase much needed benefits, bringing greater value to the plans.

Numerous improvements in multiple categories including higher wages for background performers and improved provisions protecting diverse communities. Each member is entitled to building sustainable careers in the entertainment industry.

From A-list actors, background performers to featured and stand-in work. The union concluded with, "We stand together in solidarity and will be there for you when you need us. It's because of you that these improvements became possible.” Actors are receiving the largest minimum wage increase in 40 years.