Halloween makeup tips from the Hollywood experts

LOS ANGELES, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - A great costume is never complete without a little fabulous make-up to piece together the whole Halloween ensemble. We take you straight to the experts in Hollywood and show you how it's done.

From creepy make-up to a simple frightful look, a zombie, or perhaps a vampire, maybe even a sexy harlequin rabbit, a sassy nurse or glamming things up, going all out to get the look you want. Make-up artists share the tricks to put together some creative looks by using everyday cosmetics.

There are many ways to transform yourself without an elaborate costume. However, Halloween is a booming business and big money maker. You can pick up some of the most sought-after make-up essentials at MUD, Naimie's and one of my favorite go-to cosmetic shops, Nigel Beauty Emporium.

All stores are located in Burbank, CA. Record breaking spending hit an all-time high this year. According to USA Today, from costumes, to candy, decorations, parties and more, Americans will spend a whopping $12.2 billion on Halloween. Talk about frightful spending.