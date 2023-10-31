Skip to Content
Halloween makeup tips from the Hollywood experts

Published 11:15 PM

LOS ANGELES, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - A great costume is never complete without a little fabulous make-up to piece together the whole Halloween ensemble.  We take you straight to the experts in Hollywood and show you how it's done.  

From creepy make-up to a simple frightful look, a zombie, or perhaps a vampire, maybe even a sexy harlequin rabbit, a sassy nurse or glamming things up, going all out to get the look you want.  Make-up artists share the tricks to put together some creative looks by using everyday cosmetics. 

There are many ways to transform yourself without an elaborate costume.  However, Halloween is a booming business and big money maker.   You can pick up some of the most sought-after make-up essentials at MUD, Naimie's and one of my favorite go-to cosmetic shops, Nigel Beauty Emporium.  

All stores are located in Burbank, CA.  Record breaking spending hit an all-time high this year.  According to USA Today, from costumes, to candy, decorations, parties and more, Americans will spend a whopping $12.2 billion on Halloween.  Talk about frightful spending. 

