Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour movie tickets on sale

Tickets can be bought online or at any Harkins theatre box offices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harkins Theatres announced it will be showing Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour beginning on Friday, October 13.

Tickets are about $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for child, senior, student, and military, said Harkins.

Upcharges apply for CINÉ XL and IMAX® showings.

The film will showcase Taylor Swift’s record-breaking tour spanning 17 years of her musical career.

Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour.

Tickets for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR are on sale now at Harkins.com and theatre box offices.