Morgan Wallen back on tour for ‘Dangerous’ tour

NASHVILLE (KYMA, KECY) - Country music singer Morgan Wallen is planning to hit the road in a few months for a massive tour.

It marks the first time Wallen has embarked on a major tour since a video of him using the n-word surfaced earlier this year.

A neighbor recorded the video which showed Wallen using the slur with a group of friends outside his Nashville home.

He apologized, but the backlash was immediate with his record label suspending his contract, radio stations refusing to play his music, and he was disqualified from some award shows.

Still, his "Dangerous: The Double Album" topped the billboard chart.

The "Dangerous" tour is set to start next March.

