Eiffel Tower reopens

Entertainment

One couple took advantage of the Eiffel Tower's reopening

(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - Paris has finally reopened the Eiffel Tower and one man knew just how to take advantage of that.

Eric Gopel proposed to his girlfriend on the top deck.

Gopel, a 29-year-old from Germany, got down on one knee and placed a ring on the finger of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Katja.

She accepted his proposal, and then shed tears of happiness.

The couple were among the first visitors to the Eiffel Tower when it opened its doors again today after having been closed for over eight months.