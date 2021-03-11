‘Bridgerton’ fans can watch Regé-Jean Page read a bedtime story

Entertainment

Regé-Jean Page, the British star of the lavish regency-era romance series “Bridgerton,” will read a bedtime story on the BBC children’s program Cbeebies in a move that is sure to delight parents as well as children.

The actor, who played heartthrob Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the hit Netflix show, will read “Rain Before Rainbows” by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield on Sunday.

It tells the story of a young girl and a fox who become friends and travel together through uncertain times toward hope.

The tale, according to a BBC press release, shows that “with courage and the help of good friends, there is always a way out of darkness.”

Cbeebies Bedtime Stories, which airs daily at 6.50 p.m. (1.50 p.m. ET), said Page’s appearance on the show will be broadcast on Sunday — Mother’s Day in the UK.

“Bridgerton,” which was released at the end of last year, is the “biggest series ever on Netflix,” the company said in January.

Some 82 million households watched the racy, scandal-packed series in its first 28 days, Netflix said at the time.

Page’s appearance on Cbeebies will be followed by stories from other celebrities later in the week, including actor Tom Hardy, singer Rag’n’Bone Man and actress Felicity Jones.

On Monday, Rag’n’Bone Man will read a story about a dad who was in a band but who is no longer the “cool guy” he once was.

Jones will then read a story on Tuesday about grumpy creatures called “huffalots” who, after a cuddle, transform into “lovealots.”

And on the Thursday, “Inception,” “Peaky Blinders” and “The Revenant” star Hardy will read a story about a plastic bag that gets mistaken for a jellyfish.

Hardy has read bedtime stories for Cbeebies before. Last year, he took over bedtime reading duties on the channel for one week — to much fanfare from parents — after a debut on the channel in 2016.