Beyoncé thanks Meghan for ‘courage and leadership’

Beyoncé is showing love for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The superstar singer on Tuesday posted to her website a message of support, writing, “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Beyoncé’s message comes just days after Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple spoke for the first time since stepping back from their roles as senior royals in the British family.

In the interview, Meghan disclosed the toll constant abuse from the British press took on her mental health and alleged that a senior royal had “concerns and conversations” about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen saying that the allegations of racism made by the Sussexes were being “taken very seriously.”

Beyoncé, who met the royals at the premiere of “Lion King,” has previously showed her support for the former actress. In 2019, Jay-Z and Beyoncé accepted a Brit Award via video, which was filmed with a portrait of Meghan as Mona Lisa in the background.

Beyoncé wrote later that, “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas.”