Bruno Mars is begging the Grammys to let him perform

Entertainment

Despite selling millions of records and winning countless awards, Bruno Mars is not too proud to beg.

The singer is petitioning for his band, Silk Sonic, to become a last-minute addition to this year’s Grammys line-up.

The “24K Magic” singer announced earlier this month that he and Anderson .Paak have teamed up on a project called Silk Sonic. Their debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” which will appear on the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album, premiered Friday.

After the Recording Academy released the list of musicians set to perform at the upcoming award show — with names including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and John Mayer — Mars took to Twitter to ask them to make a tweak to the roster.

“Dear Grammys, If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it,” he wrote in an open letter shared on Twitter on Sunday.

“We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that’s another story).”

The 35-year-old star vowed that Silk Sonic would follow all safety protocols and even joked that they are willing to audition for the spot.

He added that the pair “haven’t been able to perform for a while” and “just want to sing.”

Mars assured organizers that they would take “as many covid tests as we need to.”

“I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you’ll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine. Love, Silk Sonic.”

Mars’ public plea is likely to surprise fans. His last album, 2016’s “24K Magic,” earned him album of the year, record of the year for the title track, and song of the year for “That’s What I Like” at the 2018 Grammys.

CNN has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.