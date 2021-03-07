Grammys 2021 performers will include Taylor Swift, BTS and Billie Eilish

Entertainment

It’s official — Taylor Swift, BTS and Billie Eilish are among those who will be performing at the 2021 Grammys.

The Recording Academy said Sunday that the artists will be “coming together, while still safely apart” for the awards show March 14. The ceremony, which celebrates the best in music, was postponed from January 31 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The full list of performers also includes:

Bad Bunny

Black Pumas

Cardi B

Brandi Carlile

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Mickey Guyton

Haim

Brittany Howard

Miranda Lambert

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Chris Martin

John Mayer

Megan Thee Stallion

Maren Morris

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Harry Styles

The only top nominated artist missing from the ranks is Beyoncé, who has nine nominations this year.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is scheduled to host the event.