Beyoncé shares an emotional tribute to her late fan, Lyric Chanel

Entertainment

Beyoncé shared an emotional video montage on Saturday to pay tribute to her late superfan, Lyric Chanel.

Chanel, who was 13 years old, passed away on Friday morning after a battle with anaplastic ependymoma, a tumor that forms when cells in the central nervous system begin to multiply rapidly. In children, the tumor often occurs in the brain.

Beyoncé sang some of her hit songs like “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo” and “Love on Top” as videos and pictures of Chanel danced across the screen.

When Beyoncé sang “Love on Top,” she switched the song lyrics from “baby” to “Lyric.” “Lyric, it’s you,” she sings.

Chanel was no stranger to Beyoncé.

In September, Beyoncé sent Chanel flowers while she was recovering from her fourth brain surgery.

The flowers were accompanied with a card that read, “Honey, Honey I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near. I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.”

Chanel’s family shared Beyoncé’s tribute on Lyric’s Instagram account with the caption thanking the entertainment icon: “I’m so grateful that Lyric was able to hear you sing to her before she left this world.”

“I love you with all of my heart,” Beyoncé said concluding the video.