Lamar Odom gets emotional watching ‘Khloe & Lamar’

Entertainment

Lamar Odom let the world in on his reminiscing Wednesday.

He posted a video on his verified Instagram account with a caption saying he was watching a marathon of his old show “Khloe & Lamar,” which starred him and his now ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

“I’ll never forget the day I got married on TV,” he said. “I get a little bit emotional watching it.”

From 2011 to 2012 Odom and Kardashian starred on the E! series, a spinoff of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The former basketball player gave a “shout out” to his ex, his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner, former sister-in-law Kim Kardashian West and the network “for giving me the opportunity.”

Odom and Khloe Kardashian had their televised wedding in 2009, one month after they met.

She filed for divorce in 2013, but put it on hold in October 2015 after he landed in the hospital following being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada.

Kardashian refiled in May 2016 and the divorce was finalized that December.

Odom has since expressed his regret for losing Kardashian and written a memoir titled “Darkness to Light.”