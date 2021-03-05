Bruno Mars is having quite the week

Entertainment

Bruno Mars really does have the Midas touch.

Not only did the Grammy Award-winning singer drop his first single as Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak, but he unveiled a line of clothing named after his alter ego, Ricky Regal, for Lacoste. Both debuted on Friday.

Now, that’s how it’s done.

When it comes to music, Mars’ first song under his new band, Silk Sonic, is titled “Leave the Door Open,” and the band has released the music video.

The retro single is giving us major Ricky Regal vibes as he croons, “”I’ma leave the door open/I’ma leave the door open, girl/I’ma leave the door open, hoping/That you feel the way I feel/And you want me like I want you tonight, baby/Tell me that you’re coming through.”

If you’re feeling the mood, you can check out the Lacoste X Ricky Regal collection, which features unisex 70s-style tracksuits, sliders, sunglasses and more. The campaign also features Anderson .Paak.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been asked to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines. Lacoste was the first and only brand that said ‘Bruno, we want you to make this truly yours.’ The respect of such creative freedom coming from a heritage fashion house was an honor,” Mars said in a statement provided to CNN. “When I’m on stage my name is Bruno Mars. When I’m making lavish luxurious garments, I go by Ricky Regal.”

The collaboration will also feature pop-up experiences for fans, the first being on Melrose Place in Los Angeles, which opens its doors Friday.