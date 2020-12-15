Sharon Osbourne says she was briefly hospitalized with Covid-19

Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she’s tested positive for Covid-19.

The 68-year-old talk show host shared the news Monday in a posting on her verified Instagram account.

Osbourne wrote that she she had been briefly hospitalized with the contagious disease.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” her Instagram posting read. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Her revelation comes days after news that her fellow “The Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba shared that she tested positive.

In September Osbourne quarantined and appeared on her show via video link after she said one of her young granddaughters had tested positive.

Osbourne is a colon cancer survivor and her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, has Parkinson’s disease.

Back in March their daughter Kelly Osbourne expressed concern for their health in the midst of the pandemic.

“I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all. Some wisdom I could drop on you to relive you from the fear that surrounds us all right now,” she wrote on Instagram. “The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad.”