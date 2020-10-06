Gloria Estefan Gets ‘Red Table Talk’

Entertainment

Inspired by Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk', the Latin-music superstar will feature guests like Rosie O'Donnell and actress Michelle Rodriguez.

(KYMA/KECY) - There's a new "Red Table Talk" series coming up, and it features music legend Gloria Estefan and her family.

The original series centers around Jada Pinkett Smith and her family.

"Red Table Talk: The Estefan's" premieres Wednesday at 12 pm ET/9 am PT on Facebook Watch.

The Grammy-winning musician will be joined by her daughter and fellow musician Emily Estefan, as well as her niece and Daytime Emmy award-winner Lili Estefan.

Facebook teased the first episode, saying the chat will include Gloria's husband, Emilio Estefan, and Lili's daughter, Lina.

Future episodes will feature guests including actors Michelle Rodriguez and Rosie O'Donnell.