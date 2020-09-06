Venice Film Festival 2020

Entertainment

VENICE LIDO, Italy (KYMA, KECY) - The city is hosting the first major international film event to kick off during the global health crisis.

The festival is currently being held from September 2 - 12, 2020.

The international film festival is a showcase bringing films from around the world as a celebration of artistic expression.

Celebrities donned masks but took them off as they stepped onto the red carpet.

Strict safety protocols are in place.

Festival attendees have to wear masks while watching films and undergo several temperature checks.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett heads the prize-awarding jury in Venice this year.

Eighteen feature films are vying for the coveted Golden Lion (Leone d'Oro) Best Film Award which will be handed out on September 12th.

Joker (2019) was the winner of the Golden Lion last September.